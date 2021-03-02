US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/02/2021: NNVC, FGEN, MNKD, IYH, VHT, IBB

Health care stocks were mostly higher before markets open on Tuesday. The iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) was up 1.3%, the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) was 1.6% higher, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was unchanged.

NanoViricides (NNVC) surged more than 110% after announcing that two of its drug candidates were found to be effective against coronavirus in pre-clinical cell culture studies performed ahead of a pre-investigational new-drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Meanwhile, FibroGen (FGEN) lost more than 25% during premarket trading Tuesday. The company late Monday reported a Q4 loss of $0.64 per share, compared with a loss of $1.12 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.26 per share.

In other sector news, MannKind Corp. (MNKD) was slightly up on Tuesday after pricing a private placement offering of $200 million of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2026.

