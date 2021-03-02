US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/02/2021: AMRS,FGEN,HIMS

Health care stocks were edging higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, still was sinking 1.3% Tuesday afternoon.

In company news, Amyris (AMRS) Tuesday sprinted to its highest share price in five years, climbing almost 43% to $22.34. Excluding one-time items, the biotechnology company narrowed its net loss to $0.03 per share from $0.34 per share during the same quarter in 2019 while revenue almost doubled, rising to $79.7 million from $40.5 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for a $0.13 per share net loss on $70 million in Q4 revenue.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) rose 7%. Citigroup Tuesday raised its investment recommendation for the telehealth company to buy from neutral previously and also setting a $23 price target for the company's stock.

Among decliners, FibroGen (FGEN) dropped nearly 27% on Tuesday. The biotechnology company late Monday reported a Q4 net loss of $0.64 per share, narrowing its $1.12 per share loss during the year-ago period while total revenue increased to $65 million compared with just $8.0 million during the final quarter of 2019. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.26 per share net loss on $100.8 million in revenue.

