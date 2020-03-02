Health Care Sector Update for 03/02/2020: FTSV, GILD, KPTI, CODX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.20%

PFE: +1.26%

ABT: +0.55%

MRK: +0.81%

AMGN: -0.15%

Health care giants were mixed in pre-market trading Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Forty Seven (FTSV), which was jumping more than 61% after the company entered into a buyout deal with Gilead Sciences (GILD) that values the oncology therapies developer at $4.9 billion.

(+) Karyopharm (KPTI) was surging by more than 45% after the drug developer said the third phase of its clinical study evaluating the combination of Xpovio, Velcade, and low-dose dexamethasone as potential treatment for multiple myeloma met its primary endpoint.

(+) Co-Diagnostics (CODX) was up more than 31% after saying it will provide COVID-19 testing kits to laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) following a recent change to the US Food and Drug Administration's policy toward the coronavirus outbreak.

