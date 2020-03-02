Health Care Sector Update for 03/02/2020: CODX,FTSV,GILD,APDN,UMRX

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +2.59%

PFE +2.92%

ABT +3.31%

MRK +5.17%

AMGN +4.72%

Health care stocks still were adding to their Monday advance, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing advancing 2.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up almost 3.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was ahead 3.2% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Co-Diagnostics (CODX) raced 26% higher after the molecular diagnostics company Monday said it sold 470,000 new shares at $9 apiece and raising $4.2 million to fund the purchase of polymerase chain reaction equipment and other raw materials used to produce tests kits to identify COVID-19 virus and other infectious diseases. The company earlier said it will provide test kits to laboratories following a recent policy change by the US Food and Drug Administration in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In other sector news:

(+) Forty Seven (FTSV) Monday jumped 65% to a best-ever $94.03 a share after the immuno-oncology company agreed to a $4.9 billion buyout offer from Gilead Sciences (GILD), which will pay $95.50 in cash for each Forty Seven share, representing a 64.7% premium over Forty Seven's closing price on Friday. The deal is expected to close before the end of June.

(+) Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) climbed over 24% after announcing a collaboration pact with cancer vaccine maker Takis Biotech to develop four potential coronavirus vaccine candidates for preclinical animal testing. The Spike protein structure-based vaccine candidates are being produced using Applied's proprietary polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing system, which allows for rapid development and production, the companies said.

(-) Unum Therapeutics (UMRX) dropped 17% after saying it was ending clinical studies for its ACTR707 drug candidate and shifting resources to a preclinical program for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company also plans to cut 43 jobs or roughly 60% of its current workforce. Chief Scientific Officer Seth Ettenberg also resigned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.