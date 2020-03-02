Health Care Sector Update for 03/02/2020: APDN,FTSV,GILD,UMRX

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +1.57%

PFE +2.27%

ABT +2.05%

MRK +4.05%

AMGN +2.65%

Health care stocks were rising on Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing over 2.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 2.9%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was ahead 3.2% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) climbed over nearly 26% after announcing a collaboration pact with cancer vaccine maker Takis Biotech to develop four potential coronavirus vaccine candidates for preclinical animal testing. The Spike protein structure-based vaccine candidates are being produced using Applied's proprietary polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing system, which allows for rapid development and production, the companies said.

In other sector news:

(+) Forty Seven (FTSV) Monday jumped as much as 65% to a best-ever $94.02 a share after the immuno-oncology company agreed to a $4.9 billion buyout offer from Gilead Sciences (GILD), which will pay $95.50 in cash for each Forty Seven share, representing a 64.7% premium over Forty Seven's closing price on Friday. The deal is expected to close before the end of June.

(-) Unum Therapeutics (UMRX) dropped 15% after saying it was ending clinical studies for its ACTR707 drug candidate and shifting resources to a preclinical program for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company also plans to cut 43 jobs or roughly 60% of its current workforce. Chief Scientific Officer Seth Ettenberg also resigned.

