News & Insights

US Markets
AMRX

Health Care Sector Update for 03/01/2024: AMRX, SANA, HUMA, XLV, IBB

March 01, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gaining 0.3%.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) was up more than 11% after it reported Q4 revenue of $617 million, compared with $609.8 million a year earlier.

Sana Biotechnology (SANA) was over 8% higher after it reported a Q4 non-GAAP net loss of $0.35 a share, narrowing from the loss of $0.40 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized loss of $0.40.

Humacyte (HUMA) was retreating more than 30% after the company said overnight it priced an underwritten public offering of 13.4 million common shares at $3 per share for expected gross proceeds of $40.2 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMRX
SANA
HUMA
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.