Health Care Sector Update for 03/01/2024: AMRX, SANA, HUMA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gaining 0.3%.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) was up more than 11% after it reported Q4 revenue of $617 million, compared with $609.8 million a year earlier.

Sana Biotechnology (SANA) was over 8% higher after it reported a Q4 non-GAAP net loss of $0.35 a share, narrowing from the loss of $0.40 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized loss of $0.40.

Humacyte (HUMA) was retreating more than 30% after the company said overnight it priced an underwritten public offering of 13.4 million common shares at $3 per share for expected gross proceeds of $40.2 million.

