US Markets
RETA

Health Care Sector Update for 03/01/2023: RETA, NVAX, ITCI, XLV, IBB

March 01, 2023 — 09:15 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was slipping by 0.42% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently unchanged.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) was rallying past 167% after saying that the US Food and Drug Administration has authorized Skyclarys for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare neurodegenerative disorder, in patients aged 16 and older.

Novavax (NVAX) was shedding over 23% in value after saying its Q4 net loss narrowed and revenue rose year-over-year, but also questioned its ability to continue as a company. Novavax said that while estimates show the company has enough capital to fund operations, the forecasts are "subject to significant uncertainty."

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) was advancing by more than 7% after it reported a Q4 net loss of $0.45 per diluted share, narrower than its net loss of $1.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a net loss of $0.60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RETA
NVAX
ITCI
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.