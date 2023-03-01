Health Care Sector Update for 03/01/2023: RETA, NVAX, ITCI, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was slipping by 0.42% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently unchanged.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) was rallying past 167% after saying that the US Food and Drug Administration has authorized Skyclarys for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare neurodegenerative disorder, in patients aged 16 and older.

Novavax (NVAX) was shedding over 23% in value after saying its Q4 net loss narrowed and revenue rose year-over-year, but also questioned its ability to continue as a company. Novavax said that while estimates show the company has enough capital to fund operations, the forecasts are "subject to significant uncertainty."

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) was advancing by more than 7% after it reported a Q4 net loss of $0.45 per diluted share, narrower than its net loss of $1.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a net loss of $0.60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.