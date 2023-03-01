Health Care Sector Update for 03/01/2023: BHG,SRPT,RETA

Health care stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both down 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.8% in recent trade.

In company news, Bright Health Group (BHG) plunged 31% after the health care services company reported Q4 revenue that trailed estimates by analysts.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) gained 18% after the genetic therapies company beat analyst estimates with its Q4 results, reporting a non-GAAP net loss of $0.53 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with a $0.77 per share loss during the year-ago period and the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a $0.93 per share net loss. Revenue increased to $258.4 million from $201.5 million last year and also exceeded the $250.5 million Street view.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) more than doubled, reaching the highest November 2021, after the US Food and Drug Administration approved its Skyclarys medication for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia in patients aged 16 and older. The agency also granted a priority review of the drug to treat children with the rare disorder.

