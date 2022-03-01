Health Care Sector Update for 03/01/2022: SMLR,GDRX,OSH,CTIC

Health care stocks were ending mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both dropping 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 0.7%.

In company news, Semler Scientific (SMLR) slumped almost 28% after the medical device company missed analyst estimates with net income and sales for its Q4 ended Dec. 31. Semler earned $0.18 per share during the recently concluded quarter, down from a $0.66 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020 and trailing the three-analyst consensus call expecting $0.41 per share. Total revenue declined 5% compared with year-ago levels to $11.5 million, also missing the $12.1 million Street view.

GoodRx (GDRX) Tuesday dropped almost 39%, earlier sinking over 42% to touch a new record low of $15.92 a share, more recently slipping nearly 39%, after the prescription e-commerce platform reported Q4 results trailing Wall Street expectations and also projected Q1 and FY22 revenue both lagging analyst estimates. The company is forecasting 23% year-over-year revenue growth this year, or about $916.8 million based on its $745.4 million in FY21 revenue, compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $968.7 million in FY22 revenue.

To the upside, Oak Street Health (OSH) added nearly 24% after it late Monday reported a more than 58% year-over-year rise in its Q4 revenue to $394.1 million, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting the Medicare primary-care provider to generate $389.8 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

CTI BioPharma (CTIC) rose more than 63% after announcing accelerated approval for its Vonjo drug candidate to treat adults with intermediate- or high-risk myelofibrosis and thrombocytopenia by the US Food and Drug Administration, triggering a $60 million milestone payment from the DRI Healthcare Trust under terms of the companies' debt and royalty transaction.

