Health Care Sector Update for 03/01/2022: GDRX, RDNT, HZNP, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were lower pre-bell Tuesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.10% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.24%.

GoodRx (GDRX) reported Q4 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.09, up from $0.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.10 normalized. GoodRx Holdings was recently retreating by more than 30%.

RadNet (RDNT) was over 2% lower as it reported Q4 adjusted net income of $0.13 per diluted share, down from $0.20 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.19.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) was advancing by more than 4% after it reported adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share for Q4 of 2021, compared with $1.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.35.

