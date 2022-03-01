US Markets
GDRX

Health Care Sector Update for 03/01/2022: GDRX, RDNT, HZNP, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were lower pre-bell Tuesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.10% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.24%.

GoodRx (GDRX) reported Q4 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.09, up from $0.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.10 normalized. GoodRx Holdings was recently retreating by more than 30%.

RadNet (RDNT) was over 2% lower as it reported Q4 adjusted net income of $0.13 per diluted share, down from $0.20 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.19.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) was advancing by more than 4% after it reported adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share for Q4 of 2021, compared with $1.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.35.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GDRX RDNT HZNP XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular