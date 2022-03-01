Health Care Sector Update for 03/01/2022: GDRX, OSH, CTIC

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 0.4%.

In company news, GoodRx (GDRX) Tuesday dropped almost 42% to touch a new record low of $15.92 a share, more recently slipping nearly 39%, after the prescription e-commerce platform reported Q4 results trailing Wall Street expectations and also projected Q1 and FY22 revenue both lagging analyst estimates. The company is forecasting 23% year-over-year revenue growth this year, or about $916.8 million based on its $745.4 million in FY21 revenue, compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $968.7 million in FY22 revenue.

Oak Street Health (OSH) added nearly 27% after late Monday reporting a more than 58% year-over-year rise in its Q4 revenue to $394.1 million, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $389.8 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

CTI BioPharma (CTIC) rose nearly 53% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved the company's Vonjo drug candidate to treat adults with intermediate- or high-risk primary or secondary myelofibrosis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.