Health Care Sector Update for 03/01/2021: XRAY,ECOR,ZOM,ATNX

Health care stocks were ending mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 1.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.8%.

In company news, Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) sped almost 13% higher after the dental products company reported Q4 net sales and earnings exceeding analyst forecasts and projecting above-consensus FY21 results. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.87 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, improving on a $0.73 per share non-GAAP profit during the year-ago period, despite net sales slipping 2.7% year-over-year to $1.08 billion. The Street was expecting $0.64 per share and $997.4 million, respectively.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (ZOM) rose more than 10% after late Friday reporting a FY20 net loss of $0.05 per share, improving on a $0.19 per share net loss during the prior-year period. The development-stage drugmaker had no revenue during the 12 months ended Dec. 31.

ElectroCore (ECOR) climbed over 67% on Monday to touch its best share price since September 2019 at $3.63 after overnight saying it selected Medistar2 as the exclusive distributor its gammaCore Sapphire non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator in Australia. The move follows the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration approving the promotion and sale of the headache treatment in that country. Financial terms of the three-year contract were not disclosed.

To the downside, Athenex (ATNX) plunged as much as 57% to a record low of $5.24 a share after the biopharmaceuticals company said the US Food and Drug Administration has questioned the safety of an oral combination of its paclitaxel drug candidate plus encequidar for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. The agency is recommending Athenex conduct a new trial of the medications among a representative group patients in the US citing uncertainties over the results of previous testing.

