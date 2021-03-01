US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/01/2021: PRGO, JNJ, ZOM, IYH, VHT, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed before markets open on Monday. The iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) was down $0.5% and the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) was unchanged, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) added 1.3%

Perrigo Company (PRGO) rose more than 11% after announcing that it has agreed to sell its Generic Rx Pharmaceuticals business to Altaris Capital for $1.55 billion. Meanwhile, the company posted adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share in Q4 compared with $1.06 per share last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was up more than 1% after its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine has been recommended by a US Food and Drug Administration committee for individuals aged 18 years and older under the emergency use authorization issued by the agency.

And Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (ZOM) also gained more than 11% after posting on Friday FY2020 net loss of $0.05 per share, compared with a loss of $0.19 per share a year earlier.

