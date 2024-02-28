Health Care Sector Update for 02/28/2024: VANI, PTN, UNH, LFST, NVO

News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 02/28/2024

Health care stocks were retreating late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.7% lower.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) decreased 1%.

In corporate news, Vivani Medical's (VANI) shares skyrocketed 289% after it disclosed positive preclinical data on its NPM-115 implant for weight loss, comparable to Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Ozempic and Wegovy. Novo Nordisk's shares dropped 0.5%.

Palatin Technologies (PTN) sank almost 39% after it said a late-stage trial of its dry eye drug candidate, PL9643, didn't achieve statistical significance in part of its targets.

UnitedHealth (UNH) shares dropped 3.1%. The company is facing an antitrust probe launched by the US Department of Justice, which is looking into the possible effects of the company's doctor-group acquisitions on rivals and consumers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

LifeStance Health (LFST) jumped 30.6% after the company reported a Q4 net loss of $45 million, narrower than the $46.7 million loss a year earlier.

