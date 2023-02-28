US Markets
HSKA

Health Care Sector Update for 02/28/2023: HSKA,AHCO,PGNY,HIMS

February 28, 2023 — 03:57 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Healthcare stocks extended their declines Tuesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.0% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), however, was climbing 0.2%.

In company news, Heska (HSKA) added 1.6% after the veterinary diagnostic equipment company beat Wall Street expectations with its adjusted Q4 earnings and revenue.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) gained 17% after the telehealth company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.05 per share, improving on a $0.15 per share loss a year earlier and beating the analyst consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue also nearly doubled, rising to $167.2 million and topping the $161.2 million Street view.

Progyny (PGNY) rose 20% after it reported Q4 results exceeding analyst estimates for the three months ended Dec. 31. The fertility care company is projecting net income and revenue for the current quarter above Wall Street expectations.

AdaptHealth (AHCO) dropped almost 28% after late Monday reporting a surprise Q4 net loss of $0.02 per share, reversing a $0.15 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting the medical equipment and supplies company to earn $0.27 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HSKA
AHCO
PGNY
HIMS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.