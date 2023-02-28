Health Care Sector Update for 02/28/2023: HSKA,AHCO,PGNY,HIMS

Healthcare stocks extended their declines Tuesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.0% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), however, was climbing 0.2%.

In company news, Heska (HSKA) added 1.6% after the veterinary diagnostic equipment company beat Wall Street expectations with its adjusted Q4 earnings and revenue.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) gained 17% after the telehealth company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.05 per share, improving on a $0.15 per share loss a year earlier and beating the analyst consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue also nearly doubled, rising to $167.2 million and topping the $161.2 million Street view.

Progyny (PGNY) rose 20% after it reported Q4 results exceeding analyst estimates for the three months ended Dec. 31. The fertility care company is projecting net income and revenue for the current quarter above Wall Street expectations.

AdaptHealth (AHCO) dropped almost 28% after late Monday reporting a surprise Q4 net loss of $0.02 per share, reversing a $0.15 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting the medical equipment and supplies company to earn $0.27 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.