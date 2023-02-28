Health Care Sector Update for 02/28/2023: AHCO, RVMD, PGNY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was flat and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.17% higher recently.

AdaptHealth (AHCO) was slipping past 22% after it posted a Q4 loss of $0.02 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.15 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.27.

Revolution Medicines (RVMD) was up more than 16% after it reported a Q4 loss of $0.63 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.71 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.81.

Progyny (PGNY) was rallying by more than 14% after it reported Q4 diluted earnings of $0.03, down from $0.15 a year earlier but higher than the $0.01 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

