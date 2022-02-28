Health Care Sector Update for 02/28/2022: VTRS,IIN,FLGC

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.3% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) dropping 1.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was declining 0.4%.

In company news, Viatris (VTRS) was falling 24% after forecasting FY22 revenue trailing Wall Street expectations, upstaging the generic and branded drugmaker agreeing to a $3.34 billion cash-and-stock buyout offer for its biosimilars business from Indian partner company Biocon Biologics. Viatris is projecting revenue this year in a range of $17 billion to $17.5 billion compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $17.6 billion in revenue for the 12 months ending Dec. 31.

Flora Growth (FLGC) climbed 8.8% after the Canadian cannabis grower Monday announced plans to acquire Just Brands and High Roller Private Label for $16 million in cash and around $17.3 million in Flora Growth stock based on its closing price on Friday. Flora Growth is expecting the deal will increase its FY22 earnings and revenue in addition to expanding its US infrastructure and customer base, it said.

Intricon (IIN) raced more than 37% after the medical device company agreed to a $241 million buyout offer from Altaris Capital Partners, with the private-equity firm paying $24.25 in cash for each Intricon share, or 39% over Friday's closing price.

