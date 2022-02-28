Health Care Sector Update for 02/28/2022: LXRX,IIN,FLGC,VTRS

Health care stocks narrowly trimmed a portion of their prior slide this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) dropping 1.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 0.9%.

In company news, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) was more than 27% lower late Monday, earlier falling as much as 29% to touch a new two-year low, after saying it voluntarily withdrew the new drug application for its sotagliflozin experimental treatment after identifying a technical issue with the filing. The biopharmaceuticals company Monday also reported a Q4 net loss of $0.17 per share compared with a $0.04 per share loss during the year-ago quarter, while revenue dropped almost 93% year-over-year to $14,000.

Viatris (VTRS) was falling 24% after forecasting FY22 revenue trailing Wall Street expectations, upstaging the generic and branded drugmaker agreeing to a $3.34 billion cash-and-stock buyout offer for its biosimilars business from Indian partner company Biocon Biologics. Viatris is projecting revenue this year in a range of $17 billion to $17.5 billion compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $17.6 billion in revenue for the 12 months ending Dec. 31.

Among gainers, Flora Growth (FLGC) climbed over 12% after the Canadian cannabis grower Monday announced plans to acquire Just Brands and High Roller Private Label for $16 million in cash and around $17.3 million in Flora Growth stock based on its closing price on Friday. Flora Growth is expecting the deal will increase its FY22 earnings and revenue in addition to expanding its US infrastructure and customer base, it said.

Intricon (IIN) raced more than 37% after the medical device company agreed to a $241 million buyout offer from Altaris Capital Partners, with the private-equity firm paying $24.25 in cash for each Intricon share, or 39% over Friday's closing price.

