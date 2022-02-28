US Markets
AUPH

Health Care Sector Update for 02/28/2022: AUPH, XRAY, VTRS, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were down premarket Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) were more than 1% lower recently.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) shares were shedding more than 24% after it booked a Q4 net loss of $0.25 per diluted share, widening from a $0.06 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.27 per share.

Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) shares were retreating past 6% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share, compared with $0.87 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.79.

Viatris (VTRS) reported a narrower Q4 net loss of $0.22 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $1.07 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.23. Viatris shares were down more than 3% premarket Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AUPH XRAY VTRS XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular