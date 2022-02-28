Health Care Sector Update for 02/28/2022: AUPH, XRAY, VTRS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were down premarket Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) were more than 1% lower recently.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) shares were shedding more than 24% after it booked a Q4 net loss of $0.25 per diluted share, widening from a $0.06 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.27 per share.

Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) shares were retreating past 6% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share, compared with $0.87 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.79.

Viatris (VTRS) reported a narrower Q4 net loss of $0.22 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $1.07 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.23. Viatris shares were down more than 3% premarket Monday.

