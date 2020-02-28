Health Care Sector Update for 02/28/2020: FTSV, GILD, SGMO, BHVN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -1.74%

PFE: -1.91%

ABT: -2.49%

MRK: -1.11%

AMGN: -0.74%

Top health care stocks were declining pre-market Friday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Forty Seven (FTSV), which was still surging by almost 23% after Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter, reported that Gilead Sciences (GILD) approached the company with a takeover offer. Gilead Sciences was down more than 2% in recent trading.

(+) Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) was up nearly 34% amid better-than expected results for the December quarter as well as unveiling a gene therapy collaboration with Biogen (BIIB). The biopharmaceutical firm said it swung to a net profit of $0.04 per share from a loss of $0.18 in the year-ago quarter and well above consensus compiled by Capital IQ for a loss of $0.34 a share.

(+) Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) was rallying more than 5% after the company said the FDA approved its NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) to treat migraines in adults.

