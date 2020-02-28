Health Care Sector Update for 02/28/2020: DNLI,ALT,FTSV,GILD,CLSN

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -5.25%

PFE -3.77%

ABT -4.26%

MRK -3.78%

AMGN -3.51%

Health care stocks resumed their descent Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 3.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 3.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping over 1.7% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) still was 5% higher in late Friday trade after the specialty drugmaker reported a Q4 net loss of $0.56 per share, reversing a $0.79 per share profit during the year-ago period but still beating the Wall Street consensus looking for a $0.61 per share net loss for the three months ended Dec. 31.

In other sector news:

(+) Altimmune (ALT) surged on Friday, recently climbing about 99%, after the company said it has completed the design and synthesis of a single-dose, intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 and was now advancing it to animal testing and eventual human studies. The new vaccine candidate uses the same technology as the company's NasoVAX influenza vaccine now in phase II testing.

(+) Forty Seven (FTSV) earlier was more than 17% higher, hitting an all-time high of $65.00 a share on Friday following a Bloomberg report, citing people with knowledge of the matter, that Gilead Sciences (GILD) has approached the immuno-oncology company with a takeover offer. Gilead has explored several options, including a potential partnership with Forty Seven, which has also received interest from other suitors, sources said.

(-) Celsion (CLSN) plunged almost 34% to a record low of 82 cents a share after the oncology therapies company priced a $4.8 direct offering of nearly 4.6 million common shares and issued warrants to the unnamed institutional investors for almost 3 million more shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.