Health Care Sector Update for 02/28/2020: ALT,FTSV,GILD,CLSN

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -3.82%

PFE -2.79%

ABT -4.13%

MRK -2.86%

AMGN -2.33%

Health care stocks were falling Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 2.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 2.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping more than 1.3% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Altimmune (ALT) surged on Friday, recently climbing about 92%, after the company said it has completed the design and synthesis of a single-dose, intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 and was now advancing it to animal testing and eventual human studies. The new vaccine candidate uses the same technology as the company's NasoVAX influenza vaccine now in phase II testing.

In other sector news:

(+) Forty Seven (FTSV) earlier was more than 33% higher, hitting an all-time high of $65.00 a share on Friday following a Bloomberg report, citing people with knowledge of the matter, that Gilead Sciences (GILD) has approached the immuno-oncology company with a takeover offer. Gilead has explored several options, including a potential partnership with Forty Seven, which has also received interest from other suitors, sources said.

(-) Celsion (CLSN) plunged almost 34% to a record low of 82 cents a share after the oncology therapies company priced a $4.8 direct offering of nearly 4.6 million common shares and issued warrants to the unnamed institutional investors for almost 3 million more shares.

