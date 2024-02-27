Health Care Sector Update for 02/27/2024: VKTX, CAPR, NERV

Health care stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.1%.

In corporate news, Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) shares surged 108.5% after it said its phase 2 trial of VK2735, which is being developed to potentially treat metabolic diseases like obesity, reached its primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints.

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) jumped almost 9.7% after the firm secured a meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration to discuss its manufacturing plans for its investigational drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) tumbled 58.3% after the US Food and Drug Administration rejected the company's new drug application for roluperidone, an investigational treatment for negative symptoms of schizophrenia, citing "clinical deficiencies."

