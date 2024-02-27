News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 02/27/2024: PRGO, SHC, RCM, XLV, IBB

February 27, 2024

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) 0.3% higher recently.

Perrigo (PRGO) was slipping past 8% after saying it expects adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.50 to $2.65 for the full year 2024. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ are expecting an adjusted EPS of $3.00.

Sotera Health (SHC) was down more than 9% after saying it expects 2024 adjusted EPS of $0.67 to $0.75. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect normalized EPS of $0.87.

R1 RCM (RCM) was up over 2% after it reported a breakeven in Q4 earnings as net services revenue increased during the period.

