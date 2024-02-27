News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 02/27/2024: JANX, VKTX, CAPR, NERV

February 27, 2024

Health care stocks fell late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each down 0.1%, paring earlier losses.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.3%.

In corporate news, Janux Therapeutics (JANX) shares more than tripled after Wedbush boosted its price target on the company's stock to $53 from $24 following the release of "positive" updates for two phase 1a studies into different types of cancers.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) shares skyrocketed 114% after it said its phase 2 trial of VK2735, which is being developed to potentially treat metabolic diseases like obesity, reached its primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints.

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) jumped 9.2% after the firm secured a meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration to discuss its manufacturing plans for its investigational drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) tumbled 58% after the US FDA rejected the company's new drug application for roluperidone, an investigational treatment for negative symptoms of schizophrenia, citing "clinical deficiencies."

