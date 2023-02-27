Health Care Sector Update for 02/27/2023: SGEN, PFE, CLDX, AXSM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was climbing by 0.38%, and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently unchanged.

Pfizer (PFE) is in the early discussions to acquire Seagen (SGEN) in a deal potentially valued at more than $30 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Seagen was up more than 13% in recent premarket activity.

Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) was more than 6% higher after saying updated data from a phase 1b trial of barzolvolimab in patients with moderate to severe chronic spontaneous urticaria, an allergic skin condition, showed "meaningful symptom improvement" based on the urticaria activity score.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) was up more than 3% after it reported a Q4 revenue of $24.4 million. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $21.9 million.

