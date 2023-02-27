Health Care Sector Update for 02/27/2023: LHDX, SYNH, SGEN, PFE

Health care stocks were narrowly higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both climbing around 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was gaining 0.7%.

In company news, Lucira Health (LHDX) more than tripled in value, racing over 229% higher in recent trading, after the US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the company's Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Home Test.

Seagen (SGEN) surged over 10% after The Wall Street Journal Sunday said Pfizer (PFE) was in early talks to acquire the oncology medications company. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said a deal could value Seagen at more than $30 billion. Pfizer shares were falling 1.5% this afternoon.

Syneos Health (SYNH) gained 8.4% following reports the clinical research company is exploring a potential sale. The company also has hired Bank of America and Centerview Partners to initiate talks with potential suitors, according to a Reuters report, citing people familiar with the matter.

