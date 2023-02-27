Health Care Sector Update for 02/27/2023: CLDX,LHDX,SYNH,SGEN,PFE

Health care stocks turned slightly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sliding 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) dropping 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was gaining 0.5%.

In company news, Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) rose 8% after the biopharmaceutical company Sunday presented updated data from phase 1b testing of its barzolvolimab drug candidate in patients with moderate to severe chronic spontaneous urticaria, showed "meaningful" improvement in their symptoms of the allergic skin condition.

Lucira Health (LHDX) more than tripled in value on Monday, racing nearly 339% higher in recent trading, after Monday saying the US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the company's Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Home Test.

Seagen (SGEN) surged almost 10% after The Wall Street Journal Sunday said Pfizer (PFE) was in early talks to acquire the oncology medications company. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said a deal could value Seagen at more than $30 billion. Pfizer shares were falling 2.3% this afternoon.

Syneos Health (SYNH) gained 7% following reports the clinical research company is exploring a potential sale. The company also has hired Bank of America and Centerview to review offers from suitors, according to a Reuters report, citing people familiar with the matter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.