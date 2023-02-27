US Markets
CLDX

Health Care Sector Update for 02/27/2023: CLDX,LHDX,SYNH,SGEN,PFE

February 27, 2023 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks turned slightly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sliding 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) dropping 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was gaining 0.5%.

In company news, Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) rose 8% after the biopharmaceutical company Sunday presented updated data from phase 1b testing of its barzolvolimab drug candidate in patients with moderate to severe chronic spontaneous urticaria, showed "meaningful" improvement in their symptoms of the allergic skin condition.

Lucira Health (LHDX) more than tripled in value on Monday, racing nearly 339% higher in recent trading, after Monday saying the US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the company's Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Home Test.

Seagen (SGEN) surged almost 10% after The Wall Street Journal Sunday said Pfizer (PFE) was in early talks to acquire the oncology medications company. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said a deal could value Seagen at more than $30 billion. Pfizer shares were falling 2.3% this afternoon.

Syneos Health (SYNH) gained 7% following reports the clinical research company is exploring a potential sale. The company also has hired Bank of America and Centerview to review offers from suitors, according to a Reuters report, citing people familiar with the matter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLDX
LHDX
SYNH
SGEN
PFE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.