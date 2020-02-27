Health Care Sector Update for 02/27/2020: LIVN,GOOG,GOOGL,LGND,TDOC,ORMP

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were resisting the steepest market decline Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 2.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 2.9%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) LivaNova (LIVN) raced nearly 10% higher on Thursday after the added almost 2.5% after the medical device company announced a research collaboration with Alphabet's (GOOGL,GOOG) Verily unit to capture measures of depression within a clinical study of its Vagus implantable nerve stimulation therapy in patients with difficult-to-treat depression.

In other sector news:

(+) Teladoc (TDOC) earlier soared to a new record high on Thursday, rising nearly 27% to $148.00 a share, after the virtual health care provider reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and forecast Q1 and FY20 revenue above analyst estimates. The company sees revenue for the current quarter in a range of $169 million to $172 million and is projecting between $695 million to $710 million in revenue for the 12 months ending next December. That compares with the Capital IQ consensus looking for Q1 revenue of $163.9 million and $689 million in FY20 revenue.

(+) Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) climbed fractionally after the company raised its FY20 financial forecast above Wall Street estimates, now projecting a $3.62 per share profit this year on around $133 million in revenue, up from its Feb. 11 revised guidance looking for $3.45 per share and $128 million, respectively. Analysts, on average, are modelling FY20 net income of $3.48 per share on $121.3 million in revenue.

(-) Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) fell 16% after the drugmaker priced a $21 million public offering of 5.25 million common shares at $4 each, or about 15% under Wednesday's closing price. Net proceeds will fund a late-stage trial of its ORMD-0801 oral insulin product candidate.

