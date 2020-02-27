Health Care Sector Update for 02/27/2020: LGND,TDOC,ORMP

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.57%

PFE +2.48%

ABT +0.20%

MRK +1.75%

AMGN -1.48%

Health care stocks were mixed this afternoon, overcoming an early decline for the sector. At last look, the NYSE Health Care Index was rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 0.8%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) climbed 8.5% after the company raised its FY20 financial forecast above Wall Street estimates, now projecting a $3.62 per share profit this year on around $133 million in revenue, up from its Feb. 11 revised guidance looking for $3.45 per share and $128 million, respectively. Analysts, on average, are modelling FY20 net income of $3.48 per share on $121.3 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Teladoc (TDOC) soared to a new record high on Thursday, rising nearly 27% to $148.00 a share, after the virtual health care provider reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and forecast Q1 and FY20 revenue above analyst estimates. The company sees revenue for the current quarter in a range of $169 million to $172 million and is projecting between $695 million to $710 million in revenue for the 12 months ending next December. That compares with the Capital IQ consensus looking for Q1 revenue of $163.9 million and $689 million in FY20 revenue.

(-) Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) fell more than 15% after the drugmaker priced a $21 million public offering of 5.25 million common shares at $4 each, or about 15% under Wednesday's closing price. Net proceeds will fund a late-stage trial of its ORMD-0801 oral insulin product candidate.

