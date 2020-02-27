Health Care Sector Update for 02/27/2020: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, TDOC, ORMP, LHCG
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: -0.82%
PFE: -0.63%
ABT: -1.73%
MRK: -1.05%
AMGN: +0.21%
Most top stocks in the health care sector were declining during pre-market trading hours on Thursday.
Among stocks moving on news:
(+) Teladoc (TDOC) gained more than 19% after reporting Q4 net loss of $0.26 per share, compared with a loss of $0.35 per share a year earlier and beating the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.33 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ. Revenue rose to $156.5 million from $122.7 million a year ago and was above the Street forecast of $153 million.
(-) Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) retreated more than 10% after the company said it plans to sell shares in an underwritten public offering.
(-) LHC Group (LHCG) slipped more than 7% saying that its Q4 net service revenue increased 4.2% to $531.3 million from the comparable period last year but missed the consensus estimate of $545.62 million from analysts polled by Capital IQ.
