Health Care Sector Update for 02/26/2024: RCM, AKLI, NGM, KRYS

February 26, 2024 — 03:54 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires

Health care stocks fell late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both down 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.8%.

In corporate news, R1 RCM (RCM) shares surged 27% following a proposal from investor New Mountain Capital to buy the outstanding stock of the company for $13.75 a share.

Akili (AKLI) shares more than doubled. The company said Monday its digital therapeutic SDT-001 was submitted by its Japanese partner Shionogi for marketing approval with Japan's health ministry.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS) jumped 41% after the company posted an unexpected Q4 profit.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) tumbled 20% after the company agreed to be acquired by affiliates of The Column Group through a tender offer at $1.55 a share in cash.

