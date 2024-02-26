News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 02/26/2024: NGM, KRYS, CLDX

February 26, 2024

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were declining Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) decreasing 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.1%.

In corporate news, NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) shares tumbled almost 20% after the company said it has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of The Column Group through a tender offer at $1.55 per share in cash.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS) shares jumped 42% after the company posted an unexpected Q4 profit.

Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) spiked 21% following its Q4 results, with revenue exceeding expectations.

