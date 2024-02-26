Health Care Sector Update for 02/26/2024: ALVO, CLDX, ELAN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1% and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) down 0.3%.

Alvotech (ALVO) was up over 11% after saying it accepted an offer for the sale of about 10.1 million of its ordinary shares for roughly $166 million at a purchase price of $16.41 per share.

Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) was over 8% higher after it reported a Q4 revenue of $4.1 million, compared with $1.6 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $860,000.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) was falling past 7% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.08 per diluted share, down from $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.