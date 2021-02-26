US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/26/2021: NTRA, ALLO, HMSY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Friday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.45% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.90% in recent trading.

Natera (NTRA) was unchanged after saying its Q4 net loss was $0.89 per share, compared with loss of $0.46 per share a year earlier. Capital IQ-polled analysts had projected loss of $0.62 per share.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) was inactive as the narrowed its net loss to $0.53 per share in Q4, vs $0.58 per share a year earlier. Analysts in a Capital IQ poll expected a $0.58 loss again, on average.

HMS Holdings (HMSY) was flat after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share, up from adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.43.

