Health Care Sector Update for 02/26/2021: GRFS,SEM,MED

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing less than 0.1%.

In company news, Grifols (GRFS) slid 2.5% after the Spanish plasma-based medicines company earlier Friday reported FY20 net income of EUR0.90 per share, down from EUR0.91 per share during the prior-year period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting EUR0.99 per share. Revenue grew 4.7% over FY19 levels to EUR5.34 million, also trailing the EUR5.39 analyst mean.

To the upside, Select Medical Holdings (SEM) rose almost 22% to a record high of $32.50 a share after the recovery and rehabilitation hospitals chain late Thursday reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings and revenue and also projected FY21 results also topping Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, Select Medical earned $0.57 per share on $1.46 billion during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.31 per share adjusted profit on $1.41 billion in Q4 revenue.

Medifast (MED) also was 1.6% higher, overcoming an earlier decline, after the weight-loss products company reported a 55.3% year-over-year increase in revenue to $264.9 million, topping the $247.6 million analyst mean. Net income rose to $2.36 per share from $1.66 per share during the year-ago quarter, lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.