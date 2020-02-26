Health Care Sector Update for 02/26/2020: SDC, UTHR, ALC, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.14%

PFE: +0.21%

ABT: +0.33%

MRK: +0.04%

AMGN: +0.99%

Most health care majors were advancing pre-bell Wednesday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) SmileDirectClub (SDC), which was slumping by more than 23% after it reported a Q4 net loss of $0.25 a share compared with flat earnings a year earlier, and wider than the consensus on Capital IQ for a loss of $0.11 a share.

(-) United Therapeutics (UTHR) was retreating more than 7% after it reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.96, down from $3.34 a year ago and missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Alcon (ALC) was up more than 9% as its core EPS rose to $0.45 in Q4 from $0.39 a year earlier, just below analysts' estimates of $0.46 in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue grew to $1.88 billion from $1.79 billion a year ago, shy of the $1.89 billion estimate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.