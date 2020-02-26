US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/26/2020: MRNA,INSP,SDC

Health care stocks were rising this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 0.9% in Wednesday trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up 1.0% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.6%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Moderna (MRNA) rose 20% after the genetic therapies company reported a smaller-than-expected Q4 net loss of $0.37 per share, improving on a $1.14 per share net loss during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.05 per share. The company also said underwriters for its recent $500 million stock sale have exercised their option to buy an extra $75 million of its shares.

In other sector news:

(+) Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) climbed more than 17% after the neuro-stimulation medical device company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.38 per share, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.41 per share net loss. It said revenue grew 62% to $26.9 million, beating the Street view by around $3.1 million and projected 2020 revenue in a range of $115 million to $119 million, also exceeding the $108.72 million analyst mean.

(-) SmileDirectClub (SDC) plunged 27% after reporting a $0.25 a share net loss during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, down from $0.00 per share during the prior-year period and missing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a $0.11 per share loss. Revenue for the teledentistry company rose 53% year-over-year to $196.7 million, also trailing the $199.9 million Street view.

