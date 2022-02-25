Health Care Sector Update for 02/25/2022: NVTA,SDGR,UHS,MMSI

Health care stocks were ending significantly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 3.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 2.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.1%.

In company news, Invitae (NVTA) was 12% higher shortly before Friday's closing bell after the medical genetics company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.90 per share, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.96 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31, on $126.1 million in revenue, up 25.6% over year-ago levels and also topping the $125.9 million analysts' mean.

Schrodinger (SDGR) rose more than 19% after the drug-discovery company late Thursday reported a $30.7 million net loss for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, beating Wall Street forecasts expecting a $32.7 million loss, while revenue grew 40% year-over-year to $46.2 million, also topping the $36.8 million analysts' mean.

Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) was 8.8% higher after reporting improved Q4 results, with non-GAAP net income and revenue for the disposable medical device company during the December quarter also exceeding Wall Street estimates. Merit also is projecting above-consensus adjusted FY22 earnings and revenue.

Universal Health Services (UHS) gained 6% after late Thursday reporting Q4 results beating the Capital IQ consensus calls for the three months ended Dec. 31 and the acute care hospital chain projecting higher-than-expected revenue for its current FY22. The company also increased its stock buyback program by an additional $1.4 billion.

