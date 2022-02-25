US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/25/2022: BGNE, QURE, OCGN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) was up 0.50% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

BeiGene (BGNE) reported a Q4 loss of $6.16 per diluted American Depositary Share, compared with a loss of $5.20 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $4.87. BeiGene shares were recently advancing nearly 4%.

UniQure (QURE) shares rose nearly 6% after it reported 2021 earnings of $7.04 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $2.81 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of 5.42 euros ($6.08).

Ocugen (OCGN) reported a wider Q4 net loss of $0.07 per diluted share, compared with $0.02 a year earlier. That matched the estimate of analysts at Capital IQ. Ocugen shares were recently up more than 3%.

