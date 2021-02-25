US Markets
PAND

Health Care Sector Update for 02/25/2021: PAND, MRK, MRNA, PGNY, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.2% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently less than 0.01% lower.

Pandion Therapeutics (PAND) was surging past 131% after Merck (MRK) said that it struck a deal for a subsidiary to acquire Pandion for $60 per share in cash for a total equity value of $1.85 billion.

Moderna's (MRNA) Q4 net loss widened to $0.69 per diluted share from a loss of $0.37 a year ago as operating expenses increased 489% to $845.8 million from $143.7 million a year ago, the pharmaceutical company said. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss per share of $0.36. Moderna was advancing by nearly 3% in recent trading.

Progyny (PGNY) reported an adjusted EPS of $0.07 in Q4, rising from $0.02 a year earlier and meeting analyst estimates in a Capital IQ survey. Progyny was recently down more than 8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PAND MRK MRNA PGNY XLV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires