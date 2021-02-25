Health Care Sector Update for 02/25/2021: PAND, MRK, MRNA, PGNY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.2% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently less than 0.01% lower.

Pandion Therapeutics (PAND) was surging past 131% after Merck (MRK) said that it struck a deal for a subsidiary to acquire Pandion for $60 per share in cash for a total equity value of $1.85 billion.

Moderna's (MRNA) Q4 net loss widened to $0.69 per diluted share from a loss of $0.37 a year ago as operating expenses increased 489% to $845.8 million from $143.7 million a year ago, the pharmaceutical company said. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss per share of $0.36. Moderna was advancing by nearly 3% in recent trading.

Progyny (PGNY) reported an adjusted EPS of $0.07 in Q4, rising from $0.02 a year earlier and meeting analyst estimates in a Capital IQ survey. Progyny was recently down more than 8%.

