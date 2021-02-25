Health Care Sector Update for 02/25/2021: GBT,AGIO,PAND,MRK

Health care stocks were moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was declining 2.4%.

In company news, Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) fell almost 12% after the biopharmaceutical company narrowed its GAAP Q4 net loss to $1.00 per share compared with its $1.59 per share net loss during the final three months of 2019 but still missed the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.96 per share net loss.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) was slipping 4%, giving back its 2.5% morning gain that followed the drugmaker reporting a 24% increase in revenue during its Q4 ended Dec. 31 to $44 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $39.9 million in Q4 revenue for the oncology drugmaker.

Among gainers, Pandion Therapeutics (PAND) raced 134% higher on Thursday to a record high of $60.00 a share after agreeing to a $1.85 billion buyout offer from drug giant Merck (MRK), which will pay $60 in cash for each of the biotechnology company's shares. Merck shares were fractionally lower.

