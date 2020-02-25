Health Care Sector Update for 02/25/2020: MNK, MRNA, PRGO, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: +0.24%
PFE: +0.61%
ABT: Flat
MRK: +0.21%
AMGN: +0.45%
Top health care stocks were flat to higher pre-market Tuesday.
Early movers include:
(+) Mallinckrodt (MNK), which was surging more than 39% after the drug maker reached a settlement aimed at resolving opioid abuse claims in the US, and as it released better-than-expected Q4 results. Mallinckrodt reported Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $2.40 on net sales of $804.9 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected adjusted EPS of $2.06 on revenue of $773.2 million.
(+) Moderna (MRNA) was gaining nearly 16% in value after it released the first batch of its coronavirus vaccine for human use to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for use in a human study.
(+) Perrigo (PRGO) was around 8% higher as the US Food and Drug Administration approved its abbreviated new drug application for the generic version of ProAir HFA, a version of albuterol sulfate inhalation aerosol.
