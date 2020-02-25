Health Care Sector Update for 02/25/2020: MEDP,INSM,MRNA,EXAS

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -1.10%

PFE -2.49%

ABT -4.48%

MRK -1.61%

AMGN -3.53%

Health care stocks continued to decline this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 2.6% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down 3.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping 2.5%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Medpace Holdings (MEDP) was 3.3% higher shortly before Tuesday's closing bell after the contract research organization reported non-GAAP net income of $0.85 per share, improving on a $0.76 adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.01 per share. Revenue rose 19.7% over year-ago levels to $229.9 million, also exceeding the $221.7 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Moderna (MRNA) rose 31% after the genetic therapies company late Monday said it has released the first batch of its coronavirus vaccine to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ahead of a planned phase I study in the US. Production of the mRNA-1273 vaccine was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

(-) Exact Sciences (EXAS) fell 9.7% after the cancer diagnostics company late Monday priced an upsized $1 billion public offering of 0.375% convertible senior notes maturing in March 2028. The company is expecting to use $150 million of the net proceeds to repurchase some of its 1% convertible senior notes due 2025 with the remaining proceeds funding general corporate purposes.

(-) Insmed (INSM) declined nearly 12% on Tuesday after the specialty drugmaker reported a Q4 net loss of $0.59 per share, improving on $1.19 per share loss during the year-ago period but still missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.57 per share net loss at the company during the three months ended Dec. 31.

