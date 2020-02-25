Health Care Sector Update for 02/25/2020: INSM,MRNA,EXAS

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.9%

PFE -1.8%

ABT -2.2%

MRK -1.1%

AMGN -2.3%

Health care stocks continue to decline this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.6% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down 2.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 2.0%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Insmed (INSM) declined 8.8% on Tuesday after the specialty drugmaker reported a Q4 net loss of $0.59 per share, improving on $1.19 per share loss during the year-ago period but still missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.57 per share net loss at the company during the three months ended Dec. 31.

In other sector news:

(+) Moderna (MRNA) rose almost 19% after the genetic therapies company late Monday said it has released the first batch of its coronavirus vaccine to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ahead of a planned phase I study in the US. Production of the mRNA-1273 vaccine was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

(-) Exact Sciences (EXAS) fell more than 11% after the cancer diagnostics company late Monday priced an upsized $1 billion public offering of 0.375% convertible senior notes maturing in March 2028. The company, which increased the size of the deal by $150 million over its original plans, is expecting to use $150 million of the net proceeds to repurchase some of its 1% convertible senior notes due 2025. Remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including debt repayment, working capital and possible acquisitions.

