Health Care Sector Update for 02/24/2023: VIR,BPMC,GH

Health care stocks were retreating Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.5% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 1.4% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 2.1% lower.

In company news, Vir Biotechnology (VIR) shares dropped nearly 10% after the immunology company late Thursday reported a Q4 net loss of $0.76 per diluted share, reversing a $3.92 per diluted share profit during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a loss of $0.34 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31. Total revenue plunged to $49.4 million from $812.7 million in revenue during the year-ago period, also trailing the $134.2 million Street view.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) shares declined 7.2% after SVB Securities cut its price target for the specialty medicines company by $7 to $38 a share. The analyst action follows Swiss drug maker Roche scrapping its collaboration agreement to develop Blueprint's Gavreto drug candidate to treat certain types of cancer.

Guardant Health (GH) shares gained more than 11% after the precision oncology company late Thursday reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $1.17 per share compared with an adjusted loss of $0.69 per share last year, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a loss of $1.16 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items. The company also projected below-consensus revenue for 2023.

