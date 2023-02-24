Health Care Sector Update for 02/24/2023: NKTR, SHC, GH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.71% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently slipping past 1%.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) was shedding over 38% in value after saying topline data from a Phase 2 study of rezpegaldesleukin in adults with moderately-to-severely active systemic lupus erythematosus, or SLE, showed that the placebo-controlled trial failed to meet its primary endpoint.

Sotera Health (SHC) was up more than 3% after saying it has closed on a new $500 million senior secured term loan B facility.

Guardant Health (GH) was climbing past 4% after it reported revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 of $126.9 million, up from $108.1 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $124.3 million.

