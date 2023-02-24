Health Care Sector Update for 02/24/2023: FULC,VIR,BPMC,GH

Health care stocks were retreating this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each falling about 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was declining 1.7%.

In company news, Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) was nearly 55% lower late in Friday trading, earlier plunging as much as 59%, after the biopharmaceuticals company said the US Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on the investigational new drug application for its FTX-6058 product candidate due to previously reported preclinical data for the prospective treatment for sickle-cell disease.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) dropped over 10% after the immunology company late Thursday reported a Q4 net loss of $0.76 per share, reversing a $4.01 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a loss of $0.34 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31. Total revenue plunged to $49.4 million from $812.7 million in revenue during the year-ago period, also trailing the $134.2 million Street view.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) declined 8.5% after SVB Securities cut its price target for the specialty medicines company by $7 to $38 a share. The analyst action follows Swiss drug maker Roche scrapped its collaboration agreement to develop Blueprint's Gavreto drug candidate to treat certain types of cancer.

To the upside, Guardant Health (GH) gained almost 13% after the precision oncology company late Thursday reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $1.17 per share compared with an adjusted loss of $0.69 per share during the final three months of 2021 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a loss of $1.16 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items. The company also projected below-consensus revenue for 2023.

