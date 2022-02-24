Health Care Sector Update for 02/24/2022: ORPH,CYTR,FEMY,CLRB,EVH,LNTH

Health care stocks were ending mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.5% but the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) climbing 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was rising 1.9%.

In company news, Orphazyme (ORPH) dropped over 28% following the Danish biotech overnight saying it was exploring its strategic and financial options after being warned of "a negative trend vote" by a EU medical advisory panel reviewing its arimoclomol product candidate to treat type C Niemann-Pick disease. Licensing partner CytRx (CYTR) said the likely regulatory decision was unlikely to dent its future operations because the prospective genetic therapy was "not part of (its) core assets." CytRx was down 7.1% late.

Femasys (FEMY) declined 3.1% after the medical device company Thursday named Dov Elefant to be its new chief financial officer, succeeding Gary Thompson, effective on Monday, Feb. 28. Elefant most recently was CFO and a vice president at Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB).

Among advancers, Evolent Health (EVH) climbed 18% after overnight beating consensus opinion with its Q4 results and projecting better-than-expected Q1 and FY22 net income and revenue. Non-GAAP Q4 net income rose to $0.08 per share from $0.03 per share during the final three months of 2021 while revenue grew 0.7% year-over-year to $248.4 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for Evolent to earn $0.01 per share, ex-items, on $236.5 million in revenue.

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) rose nearly 40% after the medical imaging and diagnostics company reported Q1 earnings and revenue blowing past year-ago comparisons and analyst estimates and forecasting Q1 and FY22 results also crushing Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.25 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31 on $129.6 million in revenue, topping the three-analyst mean expecting $0.17 per share and $111.8 million, respectively.

