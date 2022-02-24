Health Care Sector Update for 02/24/2022: LUNG, TFX, MRNA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down more than 1% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently slipping past 2%.

Pulmonx (LUNG) was retreating by more than 21% after it booked a Q4 diluted loss of $0.35, compared with a $0.27 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.36.

Teleflex (TFX) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.60 per diluted share, up from $3.25 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.53. Teleflex was recently down more than 3%.

Moderna (MRNA) was climbing past 2% as it reported Q4 earnings of $11.29 per diluted share, swinging from a per-share loss of $0.69 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $9.82.

